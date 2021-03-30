Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Trends Center for Research and Consulting issued a new study dealing with the tools that the terrorist Brotherhood uses in making its separatist identity, based on an analysis of some theoretical approaches to how the collective identity of any group or movement was created.

The study indicated that one of the characteristics of group identity is that it is discriminatory, as it sets imaginary boundaries separating members of the group from non-members, so that these members are distinguished from others.

The study indicated that the Muslim Brotherhood group began to build its collective identity that is separate from society from the very beginning of its inception, specifically when its founder, Hassan Al-Banna, formulated his ideological project, in which the issue of identity occupies a prominent position, and the success of the group that followed in linking a set of dimensions and levels. In its religious-political project in parallel steps, balancing the ideological / advocacy dimension, the organizational and mobilization dimension, and linking all of this to the daily lives of Egyptians, their concerns and aspirations; That is, the group’s success in linking ideas with organization and achievement enabled it to establish a collective identity that is distinct from the Egyptian national collective identity.

The study drew attention to the fact that the Muslim Brotherhood resorted to engineering itself within a society of its own that has its own values, standards and vision of the world, and it used many methods and means to do so. Including what is economic, social, service, and educational.

The study reveals that the Muslim Brotherhood has also relied on penetrating the fabric of society, to enhance its collective identity, by relying on the provision of social services to many groups of society, especially the marginalized and poor ones, as an entry point for expansion and spread in society. In this context, the Muslim Brotherhood has worked to build social organizational outputs such as associations, health centers, mosques, and other institutions of a social nature that support its general objectives. Perhaps this explains the reasons for its continuity despite the many criticisms directed at its political performance, as the diversity of its activities and social roles It has always been the catalyst behind this continuity. The study concludes that the Muslim Brotherhood sought to employ all these tools to build a separatist group identity of its own and its members. It also tried to employ them to maintain its internal unity and avoid disintegration, but the group could not continue to preserve this identity, which was beyond the national identity and represented a violation. For state sovereignty; This led to a growing defection from the group and a decline in its ability to influence its members.