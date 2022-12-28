Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

A new study by the “Trends Research and Consulting Center” confirmed the importance of a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis, to prevent a devastating world war, noting that the dangerous situation requires rational people to move immediately and take a mediating role between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky, to stop the crisis.

The study, titled “War scenarios in Ukraine…between escalation and stopping the war,” said that the continuation of the fighting in Ukraine, with the continued support for the Kyiv authorities by the United States and European countries, makes the whole scene face several scenarios: the first is the possibility that Russia will resolve the crisis with blows. A painful crippling of the Ukrainian infrastructure. The second is the possibility that the crisis will continue for a long time. The third is the possibility that the crisis will spread to Europe. The fourth scenario is the possibility that the negotiations will result in a diplomatic solution.

Regarding the most likely scenario in the field, the study prepared by Dr. Ahmed Khamis Al-Janabi, a researcher in the fields of media, journalism, and social psychology in Iraq, indicated that the partial withdrawal of the Russian forces may be a tactic to reset control of the details of the battle, and to remain in the four regions annexed by Russia, given that Street warfare is inconsistent with regular warfare led by an army.

Also, Russia may be on the verge of a new scenario that is compatible with guerrilla and street warfare, in which the cards are mixed and it is a war of attrition between gangs, and not between an army and popular resistance, with the increasing support of the popular resistance by mercenaries.

It is likely that the Russians will support armed groups that confront and clash with the resistance and mercenaries.

An open militia war scenario may begin, and in such a case Ukraine and Europe will be drained more than Russia.

The study concluded that whatever these scenarios are, the world will change after them.

But that will take a long time, or even years, stressing that the world will not return to what it was before, as Russia’s relationship abroad will be different.

The Europeans’ dealings with security issues will be different, stressing that the international system has discovered the reality of fragile construction, contradictions and duplication of positions, which inevitably confirms the change of the global system.

There will not be one pole controlling the world, but there will be a balance in the international balance of power, in the event that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict does not result in a world war.