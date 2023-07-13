The “junior doctors” began a new strike from 06:00 GMT, Thursday, until the same hour on Tuesday.

This is the longest continuous mobilization in the history of the British National Health Service, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, according to the British Medical Association.

In the UK ‘junior doctors’ make up about half of all hospital doctors, ranging from young doctors who have just graduated from university to practitioners with more than eight years of experience.

They have multiplied their strikes in recent months, resulting in the postponement of a large number of non-urgent appointments.

Doctor Arjan Singh is taking part in a sit-in Thursday morning in London in front of University College Hospital, and said: “The National Health Service has worked thanks to the will of its staff and this is the last chance to change” the situation.

He added that there are thousands of job vacancies, while some of his colleagues are considering traveling to countries that “take care of their doctors”.

As for his colleague Rebecca Lissman, she said: “I think something has to change but I’m afraid that the people or the government, they are not listening and that we are seeing a gradual erosion of the NHS system that everyone loves.”

British Medical Association officials Robert Lawrenson and Vivek Trivedi said Thursday “marks the start of the longest strike by doctors in the history of the NHS”.

They added, “We can cancel this strike if the British government follows the example” of the Scottish government, which made a new offer that led to the suspension of the movement.

They stressed that the “total intransigence” of the government is “bewildering” and “ultimately devastating for anyone who wants shorter waiting lists and more workers to serve.”

When the strike was announced at the end of June, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health considered this new strike “very disappointing”.

He said, “These five days of strike will cause great disruption to patients and put pressure on other categories of staff” of Britain’s National Health Service.

The government considers that strikes should be suspended during negotiations and has said it is “ready to continue discussions if the strike is called off” and if the strikers back down from their “unreasonable demands for wages”.

For its part, the Syndicate asserts that “junior doctors” have lost 26 percent of their salaries in real terms since 2008, when austerity measures were imposed on health services.

The union is calling for a 35 percent wage increase, but the government opposes it.

Union figures say about 7.42 million people were waiting for treatment in April in England, more than three million of them more than 18 months ago.

And while inflation is affecting purchasing power in the UK, nurses, doctors and paramedics have gone on strike.

After the “junior doctors”, the “consultants”, who are more qualified doctors, served notice of strike action on 20 and 21 July.

The “National Health Services”, which the British adhere to, is experiencing a deep crisis after it was weakened by austerity policies for years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation with huge waiting lists forming in many disciplines.