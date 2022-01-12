After Sora’s arrival at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo revealed that they no longer planned to create special events for this title, ending support for new content. But nevertheless, It has been revealed that a special collaboration with Street Fighter will take place this weekend.

As part of the Street Fighter 35th anniversary events, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate You will receive a special spirit from Evil Ryu. This special combat will begin on January 14, and players will have five days to get to this spirit.

【ス ピ リ ッ ツ イ ベ ン ト】

1/14 (金) から 5 日 間, 「俺 より 強い やつ と 大 乱闘 ストリ ト ファイタ ー 35 周年」 を 開催 開催 シリ ー ズ 35 周年 を 記念 て て て スピリッ スピリッ スピリッ ド ド 「「 ストリ ト ファイタ ファイタ 」シリ ズ ズ ト ト スピリッ ファイタ ファイタ」 ズ ズ スピリッ スピリッ ツ と スピリッ スピリッ 新た スピリッ ツ 「殺 意 の 波動 に 目 覚 め た リ ュ ウ 」が 出現 し ま す。# ス マ ブ ラ SP pic.twitter.com/0twgKSOVGP – 大乱 闘 ス マ ッ シ ュ ブ ラ ザ ー ズ 【ス マ ブ ラ 公式】 (@SmashBrosJP) January 12, 2022

At the moment it is unknown if this is just a special celebration, or if Nintendo does plan to continue supporting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with additional content of this type. On related issues, MKLeo recently became the world champion of this title. Likewise, Capcom has finally talked about Street Fighters VI.

Editor’s Note:

While it’s nice to see this fighting game continue to get such support, this will probably be the last time we’ll see anything like this. However, it is not ruled out to see more spirits to celebrate releases such as the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

Via: Nintendo