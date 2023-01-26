Of Health editorial

An H5N1 variant is worrying scientists. For now, no spread to humans but its contagiousness among mammals suggests keeping your guard up

The fear for the bird flu.

A outbreak on a mink farm in Spain indicates that an H5N1 strain capable of spreading among mammals.

The scientific journal gives ample insight into it Natures.

In October last year, an outbreak was reportedly reported at a mink farm in Carral, Spain. The animal’s mortality rate had risen from 0.25 to 0.77 percent a week when they tested positive for H5N1. Sequencing showed that the animals had been infected with a new variant of the virus and some of the genetic material was associated with a strain circulating among seagulls. Farm managers were forced to cull all 51,986 mink on the farm. Of the farm workers, 11 had been in contact with an infected animal, but all tested negative for H5N1.

This variant constitutes uncharted territory for bird flu – specified Wendy Puryear, virologist at Tufts University in Medford – in the absence of certain specific precautions, the disease could also make the leap between species and spread to humans.