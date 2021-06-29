The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that a new strain of the delta-plus coronavirus had been identified in Russia. Her words convey Interfax…

“In Russia, I want to clarify that the strain that was reported last week, we very carefully checked all the information, it was confirmed. This is in fact a variant of “delta”, “delta-plus”, a woman who suffered from this disease in a mild form, everything ended well here, “the head of the supervisory department noted.

On June 24, Popova said that Russia does not have the newest strain of the delta-plus coronavirus. According to her, this strain has been identified not only in India, but also in five other states. However, on June 25, the first case of infection with the delta-plus strain of coronavirus was recorded in Russia.

Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (USA) Ancha Baranova explained that the danger of the “delta-plus” strain is that the coronavirus can get away from the “cocktail” of antibodies, including vaccines and serums.