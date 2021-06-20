Indian authorities have announced the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19, reports RIA News with reference to India TV.

The new strain was named delta plus (B.1.617.2.1). There are already 20 known cases of infection. “We found delta plus in Navi Mumbai, Palgar and Ratnagiri. After that, we sent more samples for analysis and are awaiting reports, ”TP Lahan, head of the Medical Education and Research Department, told India TV.

Five cases of infection with the new strain were reported in the port city of Ratnagiri. The two infected did not show any symptoms. To contain the spread of the coronavirus, authorities have created special zones and sealed areas where a new variant of the coronavirus was discovered.

The new subspecies, according to epidemiologists, is distinguished by the presence of the K417N mutation in the spike protein. It is able to reduce the activity of antibodies of recovered and vaccinated people.

According to the WHO, the Indian strain of the coronavirus was detected on October 5, 2020 in the state of Maharashtra. Recently, it has spread to many countries around the world. According to Indian doctors, this strain could be one of the reasons for the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, the doctor spoke about the new deadly tactics of the coronavirus. According to her, the disease began to act more aggressively and unpredictably.