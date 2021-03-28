A new strain of coronavirus infection has been discovered in the Czech Republic. It is reported by TASS with reference to Czech Television.

The new strain was identified by employees of the specialized laboratory Elisabeth Pharmacon in Brno, which is testing for COVID-19. The previously unrecorded mutation, according to experts, is not more dangerous than the British or South African strains of the virus. Her research is ongoing.

Earlier it was reported that a new strain of coronavirus with a double mutation was found in India. So far, the Indian authorities do not have enough information to establish a direct link between the emergence of mutations and the rapid increase in cases in some states of the country.