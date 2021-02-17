In Finland, a new strain of coronavirus, dubbed Fin-796H, has been discovered. This was reported by the local Yle TV company.

According to doctors, the new version of the infection contains mutations that are observed in the British and South African strains.

Presumably, the mutation developed somewhere outside Finland. “This strain was detected in a patient last week, so nothing is known about its infectivity and potential for spread, as well as its resistance to vaccines,” said Tara Meri, assistant professor at Vita Laboratoriot.

Since the beginning of December 2020, it has become known about the emergence of new mutated strains of SARS-CoV-2 from the UK, South Africa, Israel and Brazil. These variants of the virus appear to spread more easily, and this could lead to an increase in cases, deaths and hospitalizations.