The polar cold that hits Spain after the snowfall of the storm Filomena It will last much longer than expected, at least until next Wednesday, when a new storm is expected to enter, this time without a name and from the northwest, with abundant rainfall, wind and, finally, an increase of temperatures. But this Friday 23 provinces of eight communities have spent the night and morning on cold alert, of which only one, Guadalajara, was in red, the maximum on a scale of three. “The early morning temperatures have not been as low as those of previous nights,” says Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The lowest minimum in the network of main stations de la Aemet has been marked one more day by Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara), with -12.8º, followed by Calamocha and Bello (Teruel), both with -11.8º. It is also very cold in Madrid, where three municipalities, Arganda del Rey, Alcalá de Henares and Aranjuez, are among the 10 coldest values ​​of the day with temperatures below -10º. Although these values ​​continue to be extraordinary, they are already far from the -25.4º reached in Bello on Tuesday, during the peak of the wave. For Saturday, at the moment, there are no red notices activated.

The cause of this abnormal cold is the sum of several ingredients: the snow left behind by Filomena, a pre-existing and stagnant cold air mass and clear skies and calm wind that brings the anticyclone. “These factors will cause temperatures to continue to be very low, especially the minimum and especially in areas where there is more snow, for a few more days,” Del Campo advances. The wave was originally forecast to end around Thursday or Friday, but Aemet has extended its duration to Wednesday. It is “such the amount of snow accumulated on the ground that the temperature is costing it to rise more than expected and is complicating predictions,” explains the spokesman for Aemet. The wave will thus last 10 days, which will make it the longest in almost 20 years. The episode is also being very long and intense: four minimum records have been broken in Teruel, Calamocha, Toledo and Getafe.

Thus, the next morning the minimum of -10 to -15º will be maintained in areas of eastern Castilla-La Mancha and south-west of Aragon and it can even go down again from -15º, while a weak flow of air from continental origin it will lower the maximums a bit in much of the interior. In a good part of the moors of Guadalajara and Teruel it will be freezing for a good part of this Friday and in the rest of the interior the thermometers will be below 10º. Temperatures will be higher in mountain areas than in valleys, where they will not rise above 5º. It is a phenomenon known as thermal inversion. Persistent fogs are expected, especially in the Douro Valley, ripples can occur, which are accumulations of ice on surfaces when fog droplets collide with them and freeze.

He Saturday, Del Campo predicts a slight decrease in the minimum, so strong frosts will continue, especially in the center, south and east of the Community of Madrid and nearby areas of Castilla-La Mancha, and strong frosts will continue in the moorlands of Teruel, Guadalajara and the interior of the Pyrenees, where you can go down from -15º. In the Ebro valley you will be free from frost thanks to the gale wind. The frosts will be intense, in any case, in a good part of the two plateaus, which on Saturday will have between minima of between -5 and -8º and also frosts in the Extremadura valleys of the Tagus and Guadiana, where it can go down to even -5ºC , which is “very cold for Extremadura” and will also have up to -7 or -8º in the northeast of the peninsula, where the thermal decline will be especially pronounced in mountain areas.

The atmosphere in the Douro area will also remain very cold, where the maximums can remain close to 0º throughout the day as a result of the persistent fog, which will again give rise to rime. On Saturday, rainfall will be very scarce and there may only be some weak rains in the Balearic Islands and north of the more mountainous Canary Islands and the Sunday The same panorama of slightly cloudy skies will be repeated except in the extreme north of the Peninsula and in the north of the more mountainous Canary Islands, where a few drops may fall and the generalized frosts will remain in the interior but somewhat less intense.

Daytime temperatures will rise in the Mediterranean area where on Sunday they may even exceed 20ºC in the Valencian Community and the Murcia Region, compared to values ​​of less than 10ºC in large areas. Next week will begin with a similar situation, although minimum temperatures will gradually rise, but the frosts remain in much of the interior, especially in the plateaus, the moors and the Iberian system.

He Tuesday Changes are coming from the northwest and the high pressures will be retreating towards the east, which will allow the arrival of Atlantic fronts and storms with humid and temperate west winds. In Galicia, Cantabrian, northwest of Castilla y León and around the Central System it will rain, especially from noon and on Tuesday the rainfall will affect a good part of the western half of the Peninsula and the Pyrenees. Del Campo has warned that at the moment it seems that the rainfall will be abundant although the snow will be limited to mountain areas, so that the rain could help melt the snow that still remains in the center of the Peninsula.

Night temperatures on Wednesday They will already be “clearly higher” than in previous days, since they will rise from 6 to 8 degrees in the western half of the peninsula and in the central zone. This will contribute to the fact that there are only frosts in mountain areas and eastern Castilla-La Mancha and the following days the temperatures will continue to rise, which will allow the cold wave to be settled.

As for the rest of the week, the spokesperson expects that it will continue to rain, but more weakly in other areas of the Atlantic slope and that temperatures will continue to rise and there will be hardly any frost. In fact, he has predicted that the thermometers will return to normal values ​​for the time and even somewhat higher than normal in much of the Mediterranean coast where they may even exceed 20ºC.