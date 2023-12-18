After four sessions, the “Abu Dhabi Family Forum” has become a prominent event in the annual calendar of events in the capital, Abu Dhabi, due to the richness of its activities and the diversity of its programs, and because it cares about the family and puts its affairs on the table.

I personally am fully aware that all the projects that the Foundation has implemented and is implementing, and others placed on its future agenda, receive special patronage from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates.” Which believes in the role of individuals in advancing the process of comprehensive and sustainable development, in addition to its belief in the role of the social sector in establishing a societal system characterized by flexibility and effectiveness, and in creating an educated, cultured, and healthy generation that is aware of its responsibilities, rights, and duties towards its society and nation.

Then, the opening of the forum by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office reflects the government’s interest in supporting the social sector, enhancing family stability, deepening positive values ​​in society, and optimal investment in expertise, human energies and distinguished cadres. .

The forum recently organized by the Family Development Foundation under the slogan “A Cohesive Family, a Sustainable Society” on Al Hudayriat Island had attracted thousands of visitors interested in all the activities, sections and interactive displays it included, especially since it – that is, the forum – falls under the umbrella of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s Program for Excellence. Community intelligence, one of the Foundation's main projects, constantly emphasizes the role and status of the family as a strategic partner in achieving comprehensive sustainable development goals.

The forum in this session had opened the way for the youth group to learn about advanced education options and future skills. It also focused on the role of the family, and reviewed the issues and challenges it faces, while providing solutions and mechanisms that contribute to its sustainability and cohesion, and empower members of society and enhance their capabilities with regard to government services, especially Digital ones, and facilitating their access to them, which contributes to building an integrated relationship of trust between members of society and various government and service institutions.

The role of the forum did not stop at that, but it also highlighted the need to empower the family and raise the awareness of its members about the solidarity that society needs in order to contribute to the implementation of strategies and plans in order to advance social development in the Emirates, and to consolidate the concept of community intelligence by attracting initiatives that It contributes to spreading awareness and instilling the spirit of initiative and innovation within a competitive environment.

On the other hand, over the course of the four sessions, I see that the forum – as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation – creates a state of communication and interaction among all members of society, gives them the opportunity to actively participate in it, explores the capabilities of talented people and creative entrepreneurs, and also invests in cumulative experiences to put them to good use. optimum.

Of course, the Foundation’s success primarily reflects the strong relationship between the Foundation’s Supreme President, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and the employees who translate plans into achievements. It also confirms the strength of the Foundation’s relationship with its strategic partners and supporters in the government sector, represented by ministries, agencies, institutions, and companies, and in the private sector, represented by centers and companies that intersect. Its interests are with the interests of the family and all its members.

The cadres of our society, children and adolescents in particular, are promising energies, and we are certain that providing the appropriate conditions for them will lead them to reveal great creativity and excellence in a number of fields. They will also move from consumers to producers capable of inventing and making what the Emirati society needs with its specificity and harmony. This ensures that all members of society contribute to promoting the values ​​of innovation and excellence in the spirit of renewal, openness and sustainability.