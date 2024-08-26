2024 has been a slow year for the PlayStation 5. While we have seen a number of interesting releases, such as Helldivers II and Black Myth: Wukongexclusives have been conspicuous by their absence. Thus, many are eagerly awaiting more information about the future of the company, something that could happen at the end of September with a new State of Play.

Although there is no official information at the moment, industry insider Jeff Grubb has pointed out that A new State of Play will take place at the end of next September.probably before or during Tokyo Game Show, which starts on the 26th of next month.

The interesting thing is that this event would not be focused entirely on the games that we will see in the future, but here the PlayStation 5 Pro would be revealedAccording to multiple reports, this upgraded version of Sony’s hardware would be available in mid-November of this year, and it seems that these plans have not changed.

Of course, at this time there is no official information from PlayStation about a new State of Play or the PlayStation 5. However, We know that the company will have some kind of presence at Tokyo Game Show 2024so they will surely make a series of special announcements during this event.

Let’s remember that the company’s offer for 2024 is not the best. After the poor launch of Concord A few days ago, It will arrive in September Astro Botfollowed by the remake of Silent Hill 2 in OctoberWhile 2025 looks more promising, with titles like LEGO Horizon Adventuresand Insomniac Games is working on Marvel’s Wolverine and many more titles.

We can only wait to see if a new State of Play takes place at the end of September or not.or the reveal of PlayStation 5. In related news, we’ll have a new Nintendo Direct tomorrow. Likewise, this is what it looks and runs like Black Myth: Wukong on PS5.

Author’s Note:

If the PlayStation 5 Pro does make it to our hands in mid-November, as many are claiming, the console should be revealed as soon as possible. However, a gaming-focused State of Play is something that will likely happen, and even here we could see the new project from RGG Studio.

Via: Insider Gaming