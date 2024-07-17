For those who don’t know, Star Wars Outlaws is a open world action game set in the universe created by George Lucas. Although rigorous with respect to the canon of the series, it tells a completely autonomous story, which intersects at several moments with the facts certainly us to anyone who has seen at least the films.

IGN.com has exclusively published a new gameplay video of about ten minutes of Star Wars Outlaws which shows the protagonist Key Vess struggling with a mission of the game . This is brand new gameplay, so you’ll definitely be happy to see it.

The video

The video was recorded on Tatooine, one of the many visitable planets, and presents various aspects of the gameplay, including dialogues with jawas, exploration, space travel and racing across the vast deserts of this desolate world.

Mainly though, it shows Kay engaged in a decidedly risky mission, that is, obtaining a Sarlac tooth from a dead Sarlac. So we see our infiltrate a gloomy lair and go in search of the precious object, between tunnels to go through and decidedly not very reassuring presences.

For the rest, we remind you that Star Wars Outlaws went gold a few days ago and will therefore be released on time on the release date announced by the publisher Ubisoft, set for August 30 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. We will see if it turns out to be the Star Wars game that many have been waiting for, allowing you to relive the atmospheres of the series.