Izvestia: a new game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will appear in Russia at the end of May

The most important game release for fans of the Star Wars universe – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – will appear in Russia at the end of May this year. We are talking about editions for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, write “News”.

The delay is attributed to logistics. Now they are brought into the country by parallel import, which increases the delivery time. According to experts, it is impossible to purchase a new game on Russian accounts, but users can purchase it in other regions. At the same time, the global release for the PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms will take place on April 28.

“We expect that discs with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for consoles will go on sale in three to four weeks,” a representative of one of the Russian retail chains of digital and home appliances told the publication.

On marketplaces, the game will be sold by private traders even after the May holidays. At the same time, one of the IT distributors said in an interview with Izvestia that the delay in the supply of disks to Russia was due to logistics. Bringing new items almost immediately after the release is really quite difficult.

According to experts, today the situation with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is complicated by the fact that it is not entirely clear whether the voice acting will be in Russian. The publisher of the game did not declare its presence, and the presence of such dubbing has already been found in the program files.

At the same time, retailers will have to purchase discs through Turkey or Kazakhstan. Most likely, at first the game will be sold without Russian dubbing.

The famous saga is very popular in Russia, so Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most anticipated new releases of the year. The game will take place in the same time period as the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which was released last summer.

On April 9, the trailer for the Star Wars series Ahsoka appeared online. In the role of the main character is the Jedi Ahsoka, who first appeared in the TV series “The Mandalorian” with Pedro Pascal in the title role. The show will premiere in August on the Disney+ platform.

LucasFilm has announced three new films in the Star Wars franchise.