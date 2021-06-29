The author of 1080º Snowboarding would bet on a return to the roots of the saga.

It is one of the most remembered sagas of Nintendo but after Star Fox Zero of Wii U, this series of games of space action It seems to have taken a brief vacation, without for now Nintendo have given any signs of his return. Which does not mean that some of the great creatives of the Japanese firm are not eager to get back at the controls of an Arwing to delight fans with a new Star Fox. This is the case of the veteran Giles goddard, one of the programmers behind mythical Star Fox from Super Nintendo.

“It would be interesting to create a new Star Fox. But not as has been done so far,” commented the British creative, a member of the legendary Argonaut team, who has dropped that he would bet on a more direct game, more true to the roots of the Super Nintendo classic, “without all those ‘tricks’ that Zero had. And maybe even without the free-motion maps and other things like that. It would go back to what made the original Star Fox a game fun”.

Goddard too has been sincere regarding the doubts that the success of a project of these characteristics generates. “I don’t know how popular it would be, but we can always try,” he adds. Over the graphics of this new Star Fox, offers several alternatives. “If we did, it would have to be something new … either a very stylish retro look or modern, modern graphics. But it would not try to replicate the polygon style of the FX Chip,” one of the most successful Super Nintendo technologies. It wouldn’t make sense to do it. “The reason? Goddard is very clear.” You always want to do something new, not go back.

This creative, who at the time also worked on the essential Super Mario 64, is also the author of the long-awaited 1080º Snowboarding, Nintendo’s sports game to which, of course, he would love to return with a new video game.

