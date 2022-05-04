Last year the premiere of Suicide Squad It was quite an event worldwide, this is because DC decided to release the film in a non-family rating, leaving director James Gunn a wide range of creative options. That success was reflected in a series released this year, peacemakerwhich reached a remarkable audience.

According to a report from Variety, Viola Davis is in talks to reprise his role as amanda waller in his own series. Sources say this will be based on the ending of peacemaker. And now we will see this character following orders from the government, in order to try to continue controlling the actions of the group of antiheroes that we already know.

In this series, the daughter of Waller, adebayointerpreted by Danielle Brooks, ratted out his mother for her clandestine operations and the character’s fate seemed to be in trouble. This could affect the next decisions that are made, in addition to putting into debate which side she is on and the intentions about some future plan.

It is worth mentioning that this future adaptation will arrive on the platform HBO. will be written by peter saffron Y Crystal Henrywho have worked on the series of Watchmen.

editor’s note: It will be quite interesting to have a closer point of view of this character, since he has shown on several occasions to be on the side that suits him best.

Via: IGN