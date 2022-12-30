The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated video games of 2023. Now it seems that there is a new reason to get excited for the arrival of the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Since a new OLED Switch model inspired by Link’s next adventure has just been leaked.

Source: Familyboards

Through the Famiboards site, a user shared these images of the new special edition OLED Switch. This would apparently come out at the same time as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Since the box where it will supposedly come has the cover image that they have shown for the sequel.

This OLED Switch will be white with various gold motifs. The latter have the insignia of the kingdom of Hyrule and some marks that remind us of the sanctuaries we saw in Breath of the Wild. As for the joy-cons, they will be gold with some green elements and look similar to the corruption that consumes Link’s arm.

As it is not an official announcement, we do not know when this Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom edition will arrive. But if the images are true, then we could expect it to release around the same time as the sequel, in May 2023. Would you guys buy it if confirmed?

What do we know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The new Legend of Zelda for Nintendo Switch will be released on May 12, 2023. This will continue the story of Breath of the Wild and take us to the skies of Hyrule. At the moment its plot is kept secret, but what little we have seen is very interesting.

For starters, it looks like our hero is being consumed by some kind of corruption. The same that apparently rendered the powerful master sword useless. Not to mention, there’s a possible new incarnation of Ganondorf on the loose. Lwhich some fans insist looks very similar to Demise, the final boss of Skyward Sword.

Of course we cannot leave behind its gameplay. From what has been shown so far, we will have much more freedom with scenarios in the sky. As well as an ability that will make us cross some surfaces. Fortunately, there is little left to know what Nintendo has been working on all these years. Are you already waiting for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

