A new special forces battalion will be created in Belarus, taking into account the events in Kazakhstan and the experience of the NWO

In Belarus, a new special-purpose battalion will be created in the near future. About this in an interview with the magazine “Special Forces” Nikolai Karpenkov, Deputy Minister of the Interior, Commander of the Republic’s Internal Troops, said.

According to him, the formation is planned to be carried out taking into account the analysis of the events that took place in Kazakhstan in January of this year, as well as the experience of conducting a special operation in Ukraine.

“We are creating a battalion, which will be located in Minsk, but will also carry out tasks to combat sabotage and reconnaissance groups, illegal armed formations, if necessary, to conduct military intelligence, electronic intelligence,” the source of the publication explained.

Karpenkov stressed that the republic is aware of the need to increase combat capabilities through the creation of additional special forces.

Earlier, the head of the country’s Defense Ministry, Viktor Khrenin, said that Belarus had no plans to intervene in any conflicts. According to him, the republic is equipped with modern types of military equipment, which is capable of providing defense.