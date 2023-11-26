Club América is working to face the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament and is waiting to meet its rival who will emerge from the confrontation between Club León and Santos Laguna in the Play-In.
Meanwhile, the rumors do not stop and now the rumor has emerged that the Spanish midfielder, Alvaro Fidalgo, is wanted by a couple of teams from his country. Firstly, according to information from Kery RuizCelta de Vigo is pending the situation of the azulcrema footballer and could present a formal offer later.
However, in more recent hours another Spanish club interested in his services has been contacted and has even already carried out initial surveys and contacts to find out the footballer’s situation.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivel, there are contacts involved to know the viability of the signing. There is even talk that the Águilas would be willing to negotiate (without having to pay a clause), thanks to the good relationship between clubs, because they have made several deals previously, however, there is still no formal offer, given that the team Azteca still remains in competition in Liguilla.
For now, the environment and the footballer are focused on the official activity with the azulcrema team and it will be until the end of his participation in the tournament when there may be progress in this regard.
It is worth remembering that the capital team recently renewed the Spaniard’s contract until the summer of 2026, including a termination clause for about 15 million dollars.
#Spanish #team #joins #fight #Álvaro #Fidalgo