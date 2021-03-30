The rocket’s fourth test flight Starship SpaceX failed Tuesday and the prototype crashed, company founder Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter.

“Something important happened” upon landing, the mogul wrote. “We should know what it was as soon as we can examine the fragments later in the day,” Musk added, jokingly adding: “At least the crater is in the right place!”.

The episode occurred at the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas, during an attempt to achieve a complicated landing technique. Although the takeoff had been successful and the rocket’s autonomous in-flight maneuvers could be demonstrated, the SN11 prototype it ended up exploding.

As the rocket approached maximum altitude, the engines gradually shut down to begin its free fall to the ground before executing a “landing burn”.

Looks like engine 2 had issues on ascent & didn’t reach operating chamber pressure during landing burn, but, in theory, it wasn’t needed. Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

This is SpaceX’s fourth high-altitude flight since December.

