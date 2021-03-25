The International Monetary Fund says that after the pandemic there will come a cycle of social upheavals caused by inequality, which will break out for various reasons. It is more than likely. Our age is one of transition. We are living both the end of a historical cycle and the birth of a new age. The cycle that ends started with the Renaissance and has continued to this day, marked by the hegemony of the West. This cycle seemed to culminate with the fall of the Berlin Wall, at the end of the First Cold War, when it was thought that the West had consummated the end of history. In this climax it was said that society does not exist and that only people exist. And from there, the capitalist system entered an unbridled spiral of deregulation in the interests of liberalism conceived without any restraint, which led to the financial crisis of 2008, of which it can be said that it was not a universal crisis, but a crisis of the West, and that it was not a crisis of the market, but of merchants, that is, of attitudes, behaviors, and people. They stopped observing those guidelines of conduct and respecting those limits without which economic life becomes a playground of monipodio. Thus, for example, the mortgage crisis had its origin in a sustained irregular practice of many entities that granted loans without attending to the ability of their clients to return, with the only mortgage guarantee of an overvalued property and with purely formal guarantors . Therefore, in 2008 what had to happen happened: a devastating financial crisis broke out, the costs of which fell on the popular and middle classes, with the immediate effect of increasing inequality to obscene levels. This, in turn, generated the reaction of the “indignant,” who later nurtured populisms of all kinds.

It is not surprising that within this framework, for some time now, a business, academic and political movement has emerged that seeks to achieve a stable balance between the pursuit of maximum profit as a business objective and the operational recognition of the effects of business decisions on the whole of society. And in this movement is inserted the seminar organized by the Alternativas Foundation, under the title ‘Purpose and Social Function of the Company’.

The pandemic has accentuated the need for this initiative, which echoes the current dysfunctions of the capitalist system: productivity stagnation, inequality in the distribution of income and wealth, and evidence of the negative consequences of climate change. Thus, Edgar Morin has written a small book – ‘Let’s change our lives. Lessons from the pandemic’– in which he says that “the pandemic has dramatically accentuated spatial-social inequalities”, and “has also shown that the less favored, garbage men, cleaning personnel, truck drivers, cashiers or telephone operators, were more vitally necessary than the privileged. All of which has reconsidered the issue of corporate reform and, even more so, the urgency of a change in the social contract concluded after the Second World War.

Indeed, according to the post-war social contract, the sole objective of generating the greatest possible benefit for shareholders corresponded to the company and everything else was the mission of the nation states: to defend free competition in the markets, to redistribute income and wealth. to equalize opportunities and force internalization of externalities (through laws, taxes and subsidies). But the wear and tear of the system has caused serious dysfunctions. This in turn generates the need to establish a new social contract that redefines the responsibility of the State and companies to achieve the collective objectives of prosperity, inclusion and sustainability and specifies the necessary changes in the ownership and governance of the companies to assume the new responsibilities that correspond to them. A not easy task that would also have to consider the need for certain partial deglobalisations in the fields of health, food and energy. This new contract will promote forms of ownership and governance that sustain long-term visions that are incompatible with the philosophy of a large part of investment funds, whose motto seems to be ‘enter, chop and win’. The governing bodies of companies should not only be ‘agents’ of the ownership of capital.

When the pandemic ends, it will not be enough to return to the starting situation, but it will be necessary to adopt the principles of an economy based on a ‘new deal’ of economic recovery and social reform that will push back hypercapitalism and reduce inequalities.

Juan-José López Burniol is vice president of the La Caixa Foundation