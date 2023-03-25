Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the launch of a new smart system for managing serious traffic accidents, in coordination with the “Saed” company, covering all traffic patrols operating at the emirate level, and shortening the time for planning serious accidents from three working hours to 15 minutes, and converting traffic reports from paper to technology by 100%. 100%, and reduces the percentage of errors in traffic report data to zero%, in addition to achieving a high flow of traffic on the city streets.

Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that 40 smart devices were installed in the traffic patrols operating on the internal and external roads of the emirate, and linked them to the system and databases of the federal traffic system and the “Saed” traffic systems, to enhance and unify the channels for providing the service of planning serious accidents and completing traffic reports at the scene directly without the need for The return of the traffic patrols or the one who caused or was harmed in the accident to the relevant police station. The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, said that the serious traffic accident management system, which was implemented by the leadership in partnership with the “Saed” company, aims to complete the process of digital transformation of the traffic process in Ras Al Khaimah Police, and to achieve optimal utilization of resources through safe mobility. For roads within the framework of the future vision of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy 2023-2026, and the strategy for providing services and the multiplicity of channels for providing them to achieve the state’s vision for future services, by providing advanced services centered around the person and his quality of life, and designed to suit his needs, requirements and future aspirations.