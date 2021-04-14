Bethesda’s acclaimed and near-immortal role-playing game continues to add content so that players always have something to do, even through mods. Recently, a new Skyrim SE mod has been released, which allows you to explore the entire Valen Forest along with a new mission. Without a doubt, very attractive content that will make players download it immediately.

The user named “Theblackfist” released this quite interesting and eye-catching mod. Assault on Valenwood is the name that has this content, which has an approximate weight of 2.6 GB and includes a new story mission and the ability to fully explore the entire province of Valen.

New Skyrim SE mod lets you explore Valen’s Forest

In this mod, players They will join the Imperial assault forces as they and their allies journey deep into the Valen Forest. Here, They must take back the province city by city, while native populations such as the Bosmer and Khajiit will also join your cause. Together, the mod comes with a new world map of Valen’s Forest, which was created by user “Coleman” and features a really impressive design work and creativity.

As detailed DSOG, to be able to play this new mod, you must have Skyrim SE in version 1.5.73 or higher, added to all its DLC. To start the adventure, you will have to go to the Solitude docks and board the ship called “The Avenger”. Then, you will have to find a trap at the end of the ship and simply open it.

If you want to venture with the new mod, you can download it here.