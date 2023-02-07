February 7, 2023 22:55

The Turkish Minister of Health announced today, Tuesday, that the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 5,434, a significant increase from the last toll that had been announced earlier.

The search for survivors continues in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake, in a race against time and in extremely cold weather.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8, occurred on Monday at 4:17 am (01:17 GMT), and was felt by residents of Lebanon, Cyprus and northern Iraq.

This was followed by the recording of 243 aftershocks in the border area between Turkey and Syria so far, one of which reached a magnitude of 7.5 at noon on Monday and another of a magnitude of 5.5 at dawn on Tuesday, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority in Turkey.

This is the worst earthquake to hit Turkey since the one that occurred on August 17, 1999, killing 17 thousand people, including a thousand in Istanbul.

International aid began to reach the affected areas in Turkey, where a seven-day national mourning was declared.

A previous toll reported, earlier today, Tuesday, that the death toll in Turkey alone reached 4,544, while the number of wounded exceeded twenty thousand.

The bad weather impedes the mission of the rescue teams and increases the suffering of the survivors, who suffer from the cold under the tents that were erected and around the fires that were set up in the affected areas. It is difficult to reach the affected “Kahramanmaraş” region in southeastern Turkey because of the snow.

In Syria, 1,712 people were killed and 3,640 others were injured, according to the Syrian authorities and aid workers in the areas under the control of the opposition factions.

Source: agencies