The US health authorities said that they are checking a limited number of reports about a new side effect in young people who received a vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

And the authorities indicated that there is no clear proven link at the present time with the aforementioned symptom, which is myocarditis in young age groups who received the vaccine.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that there were “relatively few reports of myocarditis” primarily in teens and young adults after doses of the “Pfizer-Biontech” and “Moderna” vaccines.

A source in the centers stated that “most of the cases appear to be mild, and follow-up is ongoing,” adding that the cases included more males who received the second dose.

The agency did not release detailed information on the number of reports or the ages of those affected.

“As part of our surveillance systems, myocarditis reporting rates after vaccination did not differ from the expected baseline rates,” the CDC added.

In mid-May, the United States began allowing children between the ages of 12 and 15 to receive the Coronavirus vaccine.