Mike Myers, actor who does the original English voice of Shrek, confessed that he likes the role so much that he would be willing to reinterpret it and make a new movie every year. Although the first two films were removed from Netflix, the truth is that the Dreamworks animated film continues to be unforgettable for both fans and its own protagonists.

In an interview with GQ, the actor reviewed his most famous roles in the world of cinema, he also explained the great affection he received for the character.

“The concept of going from a self-loathing ogre to a self-accepting ogre was meaningful to me,” said. “I love playing Shrek. If I had to do one ‘Shrek’ a year, I’d be thrilled,” he added.

“Shrek”, the tape that broke schemes

The Dreamworks film was released in 2001 and its unconventional formula made it the first animated film to win an Oscar.

It was precisely this revolutionary aspect that caught the attention of Mike Myers and what led him to accept the role of Shrek.

“I love the idea of ​​taking a fairy tale, turning it around and making all the traditional bad guys good and all the traditional good guys bad,” he specified.

Also, Myers believes that “Shrek” is more than a comedy. “I realized that it was a dramatic role. I mean, halfway through I said: ‘here is an emotional center’” he pointed.

The last movie in which Mike played the ogre was in 2010, when he recorded “Shrek Forever”. About a possible fifth part of the saga, the producers have not confirmed anything yet.