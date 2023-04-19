A new shooting attack, this time allegedly perpetrated by agents of the National Guard, has once again sounded the alarm in Nuevo Laredo. When two months have not yet passed since the death of five unarmed boys at the hands of the military in the border city, a new attack last Sunday, which left two dead, in addition to an eight-month-old unborn baby, and three wounded, puts back to the security corporations in the spotlight. At the moment, neither the National Guard, nor the Secretary of Defense (Sedena), nor the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection have reported what happened. Neither is the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

As in the case of the military in February, the Human Rights Committee of Nuevo Laredo has denounced what happened, demanding a response from the Government. The president of the organization, Raymundo Ramos, a target of espionage by the Armed Forces during the current administration, has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) demanding that it investigate the matter. Ramos and his team have interviewed the survivors in the hospital these days. The three draw an aggression without reason. A Guard van began to follow his vehicle. They immediately started shooting, an attack that continued after the chase and the first burst. As the civilians fled, at least three officers kept shooting.

Paramedics transport Miriam Treviño, 15 years old and pregnant, who died from injuries sustained in the attack. Courtesy (Nuevo Laredo Human Rights)

One of the survivors, Verónica Treviño, 25, wounded in both legs and the left foot, draws a possible confusion for the agents. In an interview with the city’s Human Rights Committee, to which EL PAÍS has had access, she explains: “We got off[del vehículo], running to different places. Thus the buzz of the bullets was heard. They were pulling my legs. When I looked at them I already had them shot. My foot too. They told us, ‘don’t move, fucking assholes, to hell, because we’re going to finish them off, we’re going to kill them here!’ I crawled away, as I could. I wanted to cross the fence, because they said they were going to kill us. But then they checked the truck and they say ‘hey, we screwed up, we screwed up, they didn’t have anything.’ And they left”.

Unlike the case of February, when relatives and neighbors of the five murdered boys rebuked the military at the scene, hours after what happened, in this case no such thing happened. Then, Sedena even released a statement, attesting to the attack. Now silence. “We have evidence that shows the presence of the National Guard at the scene of the events,” says Ramos. “There is very important evidence that we still cannot disclose, including testimonies from people who are not direct victims of the case,” he adds.

Armed forces vehicles block the road at the scene. Courtesy (Nuevo Laredo Human Rights)

On Sunday morning, agents of the National Guard, the talk of all these days in Mexico due to the discussion about their assignment, whether civil or military, began to follow a cherry-colored vehicle on the outskirts of the city. The agents were aboard a pick-up truck, equipped with a gun turret. Five people were on board the cherry-colored vehicle. The driver was Luis Adán Rodríguez, 25 years old. His partner, Miriam Treviño, 15, eight months pregnant, was behind. Edwin Tizano, a 14-year-old cousin of Míriam’s, was co-pilot. Behind her, with the young pregnant woman, were two of her friends, Verónica Treviño and Felipe García, the latter 54 years old. They all went to the minor’s house to spend the day.

The follow-up began after 8:30 in the morning. Rodríguez, the driver, one of those who survived, has recounted from the hospital that the agents were placed 50 meters behind them. Immediately afterwards, he says, they started shooting from the turret. Rodriguez tried to run away. He got up on the other side of the road, going the other way. As a trailer came headlong, he veered and the vehicle struck the guardrail. It is possible that one of his tires was punctured and the vehicle ended up hitting the retaining wall, on the opposite side of the road.

With the car already stopped, four of the five got out. They tried to run away. Only one stayed still, in the car. It was Felipe García, who his friends called Pollito. Badly injured, the man died shortly after from the bullets received during the pursuit. Rodríguez ran outside, trying to reach a fence, a kind of fence that separated the road from a field. In his statement to the Committee, the young man says: “When I turned to see my friends, they were all lying down. Then I looked for my wife and I only heard her yelling at me, ‘Wicho, they gave me Wicho. I told him, are you okay? When I went towards her, the Guard was there, about a meter and a half away from her. I was getting closer, I was bleeding and they yelled at me, ‘don’t come near, asshole, we’re going to kill you.’

Luis Adán Rodríguez, 25, who was driving the vehicle, in the hospital bed where he survives. Courtesy (Nuevo Laredo Human Rights)

Miriam Treviño was with her cousin. In his statements to the Committee, Edwin Tizano recounts: “[Los agentes] they shouted, ‘run him, we give you time to run’. And I said to them, ‘but why? Tizano says that he decided to run towards the fence. “I was running, when they started, ta ta ta ta. A burst was heard. And I fell backwards. And then, Verónica I saw that she stayed on the white post. I stayed with my cousin. The other boy, Luis, managed to run further. Then Luis said, ‘don’t shoot, don’t shoot because my wife is pregnant.’ Then the guards left. My cousin was conscious, she said that she was in pain, that she was in pain ”.

The supposed escape of the national guards left the wounded at the mercy of whoever passed by. After a while, however, highway agents from the corporation stopped by and helped them. The military also arrived and did the same. Three ambulances took the injured and the dead to the hospital. In the afternoon, Míriam Treviño and his baby had died. Ramos explained this Tuesday that the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office initially opened an investigation into the case. When it began to emerge that National Guard personnel could be involved, the FGR opened another. According to the activist, between the two agencies they collected 86 bullet casings from the place.

