Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency.- The students of Michigan State University, one of the largest in the United States where the shooting took place, were running terrified. They were fleeing campus at 8 p.m. The suspect is a man who was recorded by a camera entering the center. Short stature, red sneakers, denim jacket and cap. Confirmed. There are three students dead and 5 injured, some seriously. The police arrived alerted by the numerous calls. They fired at the assailant but he managed to flee. They searched for him for 4 hours and that’s how they found him. He had committed suicide by shooting himself. The identity of the alleged killer is unknown. He fired covering his face with a mask. Some students hid in the laundry room. They were fleeing the chaos on campus. -Drafting-









