The second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” It started last Thursday June 22 and in its first two episodes it has been possible to see the new contestants. Among them is a participant who has generated followers of the culinary reality show to ‘ship’ her with judge Giacomo Bocchio on social networks. And it is that the attitude of the artist with the chef from Tacna caught the attention of users, who have created curious content about the couple.

Who is the new participant of “The Great Chef” that users ‘link’ with Giacomo Bocchio?

On the second night of the new season of “The Great Chef: Famous”, the demanding jury welcomed Jimmy Santi, Laura Spoya, Katia Palma, Mauricio Mesones, Antonio Pavón and Natalia Salas to the contest. It should be noted that Giacomo Bocchio He was the first of the judges to say a few words to the newcomers who were carefully observing the renowned chef.

Although this scene may seem normal, a detail did not go unnoticed by users of social networks who noticed the curious look of the actress. Katia Palma towards Bocchio. And immediately, they started ‘shipping’ them and sharing romantic videos of the couple on TikTok.

What do users think about the new ‘shipping’ in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

Internet users once again generated a stir after “lovingly linking” Giacomo Bocchio and Katia Palma. Let’s remember that this episode was repeated with Milett Figueroa, a contestant from the first season.

Without a doubt, the followers of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” are the most excited for this couple and do not hesitate to express their joy on social platforms. “The only thing missing was that he threw the corn because with a little look he said it all”, “I hope there are more moments from Katia and Giacomo”, “Katia, more obvious”, “Glances that kill”, “Katia wanted to make corn”, were some comments of netizens.

Followers of “El gran chef:famosos” react to the new ‘shipping’. Photo: TikTok Capture

What program led the rating this Thursday the 22nd?

DespiteAmerica TVIt is usually one of the most watched channels, the new Latina format was able to surpass the transmission of Miss Grand Peru. Next, the score that each program got on Thursday, June 22.

“Send who is in charge”: 7.5

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”: 9.5

“There is room at the bottom”: 19.5

“This is war”: 13.8

What did José Peláez look like in his youth?

The host of the gastronomic reality show, José Peláez, has won the affection of his followers. That is why Internet users searched for the presenter’s previous work. Thus, it spreadvideoof the exlocutor when he was very young and shared it on social networks. The clip went viral and surprised more than one.

The comments were immediate regarding the physical change of José Peláez on social networks. “He looks too different”, “I only recognized him by his voice”, “I did not recognize him”, “How the child has grown”, “He is super small”, “How cute he was since he was a teenager”, indicated thefollowersabout the appearance of the host of the culinary reality show.

