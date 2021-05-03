A new ship fishing boat of almost 27 meters longor it was launched in the city of Mar del Plata. The “Infant Jesus of Prague” ship was built with the support of the Foreign Trade and Investment Bank (BICE) in the midst of the pandemic.

They participated in the event with a video message President Alberto Fernández and the president of BICE, Jose Ignacio de Mendiguren, which highlighted the importance of the event for the national naval industry and for the exploitation of the resources of the Argentine Sea.

“We are happy that they can grow, that they can move forward, that they can improve Argentine production, and I am very happy that BICE has accompanied them throughout this endeavor,” said President Fernández.

“National development cannot do without the exploitation of all the resources of the sea, both the fishing ground and the energy resources of the Argentine coast. This development requires a thriving shipbuilding industry that our country knew how to have and that we have to continue to recover, ”Mendiguren said.

The fishing vessel was delivered to the owner and shipowner firm Ritorno, Sallustio y Cicciotti SA, at the Naval Shipyard Federico Contessi y Cía SA

“The fishing sector is capable of transforming water into dollars and has significant potential to add value to products,” added the head of BICE, who remarked that “more than 90% of the fleet in the country is of origin “We have a significant margin to produce more locally, taking advantage of our capabilities accumulated over decades.”

The amount of the loan granted by BICE was for a total of US $ 1,320,000, which were disbursed in a single payment to be amortized in 60 months with a 12-month capital grace period. It also had a guarantee from the Buenos Aires Guarantee Fund (FOGABA) of the government of the province of Buenos Aires. The president of the Shipyard, Domingo Contessi, explained that this joint work “has not been seen in the fishing industry for 30 years”.

