However, this was not the case with General Motors and Stellantis, which prompted the union to plan to expand the scope of the strike to include at least six additional facilities of the two companies in Michigan.

Reuters sources also reported that the union intends to invite US President Joe Biden to attend.

The negotiations between the two parties entered the final stage on Friday, with the aim of reaching new labor agreements to avoid expanding the current coordinated strike to include more factories.

Last week, the United Auto Workers union began unprecedented simultaneous strikes at one assembly plant for each of the three companies, but analysts expect any expansion of strikes to include plants that produce highly profitable pickup trucks such as Ford’s F-150, General Motors’ Chevrolet Silverado and RAM’s. Stellantis.

About 12,700 factory workers went on strike in the states of Missouri, Michigan and Ohio, which produce very popular models of cars.

Union President Sean Fine warned that more of the 146,000 union members who work in the three Detroit companies would join unless new agreements were reached before 16:00 GMT Friday.

The crisis raises fears of a long strike that could disrupt production, affect the supply chain and harm American economic growth.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll, on Thursday, showed great support from Americans for the striking auto workers.