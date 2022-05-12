Pablo Ruiz Palacios was fired when it became known that he had gone to see a play during the DANA days. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

The departure of Antonio Sánchez Lorente from the regional government adds a new chapter to a convulsive legislature, in which resignations and dismissals have been a constant.

The Executive of PP and Citizens, the first formed by two parties in the history of the Region, was released in August 2019 and only a month later the first casualty occurred, precisely in the Ministry of Transparency. Pablo Ruiz Palacios, director of Emergencies, was dismissed when it became known that he had gone to see a play during the DANA days.

The ministries in charge of Ciudadanos were a real swing. The General Secretary of Employment, Elena Avilés, slammed the door after only one month in office. In this department, the first director of the SEF also resigned, while two other general directors were dismissed in the midst of the pandemic. In the Ministry of Business, Antonio Zamora, general secretary, left his post.

The resignations came to the table of the Governing Council in January 2021, when THE TRUTH revealed that the head of Health, Manuel Villegas, was vaccinated out of protocol against Covid-19. The counselor resigned the next day. Time later, all his senior positions in the Ministry resigned.

Beatriz Ballesteros, counselor of Transparency, followed in her footsteps, who unexpectedly left her position in February 2021, not feeling supported by the then coordinator of the party that had proposed her, Ana Martínez Vidal.

Vidal was the next to leave, along with José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa, Ballesteros’ substitute in Transparency. Miras dismissed them when the motion of censure was presented. However, the PP stopped the operation and the government was reshuffled again, leaving Miguel Motas, responsible for Employment, and Valle Miguélez, Antonio Sánchez Lorente and Francisco Álvarez entering.

However, Álvarez was only in office for a few days. He resigned to be spokesman for the Parliamentary Group of Cs, after a coup by the deputies that frustrated the motion of censure.

Once the storm had weathered, Miras once again remodeled the Government, dismissing Cristina Sánchez and Esperanza Moreno. The latter, in compliance with a pact with those expelled from Vox that forced him to appoint Mabel Campuzano as Minister of Education. Marcos Ortuño also entered this round.

When everything seemed calm, Javier Celdrán surprised and left his post at the Treasury for personal reasons. He was replaced by Luis Alberto Marín.

Before the departure of Sánchez Lorente, the last conflict in the Executive was caused by Campuzano’s clashes with his colleagues expelled from Vox, which forced Education and Culture to be separated, passing these powers to the Presidency.