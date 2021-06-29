The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai launched the “You are Distinguished” service, which allows management and follow-up of transaction procedures, and makes the customer in constant contact with the service team around the clock, seven days a week.

This package was called (You are Distinguished), with the aim of following up on the requests and inquiries of customers from companies and individuals, citizens and residents, related to Dubai residency services, in response to changes, innovating solutions to challenges, and achieving the principle of quality of life in Dubai.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said: We seek in the United Arab Emirates in general and Dubai in particular to be at the forefront and aim to achieve the requirements of customers through services that distinguish Dubai from the world, and based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Focusing on the happiness of customers and considering it a priority for the government, we have decided to provide a package of services through the service “You are distinguished to enhance the quality of services that aim to provide that” life in Dubai, and contribute to supporting the comprehensive development process.

Al-Marri indicated that the administration is keen to translate the government’s directions, which are not only satisfied with the stage of customer satisfaction, but also emphasize the achievement of the principle of well-being and happiness for citizens and residents, as it is at the forefront of the national agendas in all sectors.

The Director General of Residency in Dubai revealed the development of a systematic plan that will start working as of next July 7, in order to find innovative solutions to follow up on the applications submitted by allocating a team of highly qualified employees and cumulative experiences for the benefit of the “You are Distinguished” service package, in order to ensure the achievement of all the goals listed in this matter.

He explained that the idea behind this innovative package is to provide a unified work channel and a precise reference tailored specifically to suit the needs of customers, as the (team) manages the direct communication process and they study and analyze those requests, which contributes to the clarity of procedures and the absence of the need to review the headquarters of the administration and thus development permanent service.

To inquire about this service, you can contact the call center, Amer, by calling the toll-free number 8005111 from within the country or at +97143139999 from outside the country.



