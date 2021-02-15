In Moscow, due to heavy snowfall, a new service “dig up a car” has appeared, it will cost an average of 820 rubles per hour. Writes about it RBK with reference to the data of the VKontakte Ads service.

So, women can order a service with a discount. For help with excavating a car, you can turn to construction teams, they are ready to perform this service for two thousand rubles per hour. The average price for clearing snow in Moscow is 690 rubles, cleaning paths to entrances is 500 rubles.

In general, the demand for snow removal services increased 28 times over the past weekend. At the same time, it is noted that the demand for the service increased 15 times on Saturday, February 13.

Earlier, the deputy mayor of the capital for housing and public utilities and improvement Pyotr Biryukov said that Moscow would be completely cleared of snow only in four days. At present, all municipal services of the city have been mobilized – about 15 thousand units of special equipment are being removed around the clock in the capital.

