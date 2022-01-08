Remember that brief Serious Sam teaser that had fans thinking a new installment – or, in the very least, new DLC – might be on the way? Turns out they were right, and a new Serious Sam is set to release later this month.
Croteam dropped a cryptic video tease just before Christmas, but at just 34 seconds long and the description “man, it’s cold”, we didn’t have a lot to go on.
Now, however, publisher Devolver Digital isn’t teasing as much as outright announcing with a new tweet: “What if a new Serious Sam game was being announced next week and released this month?”
The trailer – which Devolver shared again, just in case they was any doubt – showed Sam Stone zipping across an ice-encrusted ocean on a small (and not very warm given the driver is in a t-shirt) boat, bouncing off a steel buoy.
What if a new Serious Sam game was being announced next week and released this month?
– Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) January 7, 2022
“Man, it’s cold,” a familiar voice says, “but nothing warms me up like kicking ass.” It then cut to a frigid version of the Serious Sam logo.
Keep an eye out next week for Croteam’s announcement.
ICYMI, Serious Sam got a fully path-traced RT upgrade – and our friends at Digital Foundry think it’s beautiful.
“The overall effect is very impressive – and the overall aim in merging realism with the game’s original aesthetic pays off nicely,” Alex wrote back in September.
Leave a Reply