Second series of explosions overnight rocked Kyiv

Another series of explosions took place in Kyiv. This is about reported Ukrainian publication “Obshchestvennoe” in Telegram.

The publication does not provide any details. Local authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

An hour before that, information about explosions in the city also appeared. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschkoy reported on the work of air defense systems.

In addition, on the night of Saturday, September 14, explosions were heard several times in Odessa. The authorities called on residents to stay in shelters.

Also it became known about explosions in Vinnytsia region. data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions of the country, including Kyiv.