Too dusty, too political, a stamping machine or ‘playing Second Chamber’. Despite a recurring debate about the functioning of the senate, the Senate still exists and its political importance has only increased. The Rutte IV cabinet does not have a majority, which means that support for any bill is uncertain. Nevertheless, the coalition managed to get 24 of the 75 seats with handy and smart calculations – which made the minority smaller than expected.

In this Hague Affairs you hear about the new Senate. We discuss the new relations, how the negotiations on seats have progressed and how the role of the senate has changed.

