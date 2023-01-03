The success of Mario Kart has made it clear that the Nintendo franchise is one of the most loved by the public. Although each fan has his favorite installment, many fondly remember Double Dash!!, the title that came to the GameCube. In this way, fans have spent a lot of time analyzing all the details of this game, and the clues in this installment have been found to be connected.

Not long ago, GameXplain shared a video where they reveal that all tracks of Mario Kart: Double Dash!! take place in one world. Let’s remember that the series has been characterized by presenting crazy tracks that work as part of their own world, especially in the most recent installments.

Here it is mentioned that from the track “Peach Beach” you can see two cruise ships, one of these is the stage where the “Daisy Cruise” circuit is located, which goes to the “Yoshi Circuit”. In this last layout are the helicopters in the shape of Mario’s emblematic companion, which can also be seen on the stage of “Parque Bebé”.

In this same scenario you can see the volcano of the “DK Mountain”, which is also visible from the “Dino Dino Jungle”. The list of connections is extensive And while not many realize it when playing the game, this makes clear the level of detail Nintendo took when it came to creating a united world. In related topics, you can now customize the items of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Similarly, a new update has arrived Mario Kart 7.

While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the high point for the series, Double Dash!! it’s one of my favorite installments, and it’s home to my favorite track in the entire series. I hope Nintendo continues to work on improving the immersion in its world once Mario Kart 9 hits the market.

Via: GameXplain