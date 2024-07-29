We’re almost at the end of the summer vacation season, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end, and Nintendo knows that very well, which is why they’re having a new season of offers on multiplayer experiences so that no one is left without a good time. Within the catalog there are interesting titles, from exclusives to third-party games, so the user will have a difficult time deciding what to buy.

It is worth mentioning that those who have accumulated gold points can also lower prices even further with them, even if you have enough it is possible to take some of them for free that are not very high in value and in exchange discover gems that can become your favorites.

Among the most striking games that the user can find is available Nintendo Switch Sports, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, Mario Golf Super Rush, Monster Hunter Rise, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, among others of multiplayer nature. The offers range from 20% to 70%, and the period starts today, July 29, until next month. August 11.

Via: Nintendo

Author’s note: I don’t buy a lot of digital books, but this will be a good opportunity to acquire indie titles that are not available in this format.