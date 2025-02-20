Are animals really aware or that capacity is reserved only to humans? The question has intrigued philosophers and scientists for centuries. Since the time of Charles Darwin, the father of the theory of evolution, the reflection on the … Animal mind has been constant. And despite this we still have no answer. For some, there is no doubt: animals are conscious creatures, just like us. For others, the thing is not so clear.

Now, a new article recently published in ‘Science’ It proposes a totally new way of addressing the issue, and offers a method that could revolutionize our understanding of animal life and, ultimately, that of ourselves.

Under the title of ‘Evaluating animal consciousness’, Kristin Andrews, from the University of York, Jeff Sebo, from the New York, and Jonathan Birch, of the London School of Economics and Political Science, describe a series of ‘markers’ that scientists can use to scientifically evaluate consciousness in animals. The method is based on the identification of the characteristics, behavioral and anatomical, which in humans are associated with conscious thought, and the subsequent search for the same or similar characteristics in other species. In essence, the idea is that if animals and humans exhibit similar behaviors, and the best explanation for these behaviors in humans implies conscious experience, then this could be considered evidence of conscious experience also in animals.

Looking for evidence of conscience

The publication of this article comes almost a year after the ‘New York statement on animal consciousness’, a milestone that recognized scientific support for consciousness in all vertebrates and in many invertebrates. The statement, which was promoted by the three authors of this article, was signed by more than 500 researchers from around the world, demonstrating the growing consensus on the importance of this research area.

The ‘marker method’ proposed by Andrews, Birch and Sebo implies identify markers are present (or absent) in the different species studied. For example, if we want to study visual consciousness in a dog, we could look for markers such as the ability to discriminate between different forms, the response to optical illusions or brain activity in areas associated with visual processing as happens in humans. If the dog shows behaviors and brain patterns similar to ours in the same situations, it would be proof that they also have visual awareness.

Some limitations

However, the authors warn that, by itself, a certain marker does not constitute solid evidence. “The degree to which a particular marker can increase or reduce confidence in particular dimensions of animal consciousness – they write the researchers – depends on the context.” Consider, for example, linguistic behavior: although language is a marker of certain types of thought and emotions in humans, alone it is not a solid test of consciousness in animals. A parrot that repeats phrases, for example, does not necessarily understand its meaning, although apparently it seems capable of maintaining a conversation.

Another example could be the reaction to pain. An animal that retires quickly when touching a hot surface can be showing a simple reflection, an automatic and unconscious response, instead of a conscious experience of pain. To distinguish between one thing and another, researchers should consider multiple markers, such as facial expression, brain activity in areas associated with pain and long -term modification. If the animal not only withdraws, but also shows signs of anguish, avoid the hot surface in the future and learn to associate pain with other stimuli, evidence of a conscious experience of pain is strengthened.

Traditionally, in addition, the research on animal consciousness has focused on pain, partly due to ethical concerns. But consciousness covers much more than pain, since it includes emotions, perception, memory and self -consciousness. Therefore, researchers insist that new approaches and scientific methodologies are needed to study these other aspects of consciousness.

Finally, they write, invasive methods, such as the implementation of electrodes in the brain, can alter the normal behavior of animals. Therefore, it is crucial to develop non -invasive methods, such as the analysis of natural behavior, eye monitoring and neuroimaging, which allow scientists to study animal consciousness more ethically and precisely.

Despite the challenges, the authors emphasize the importance of continuous exploration. “The idea that there is a ‘realistic possibility’ of consciousness in all vertebrates and many invertebrates – they conclude – can eventually be replaced by a safer language. But as long as the evidence remains limited and mixed, it is important to keep an open mind and strive to learn more ».

Research on animal consciousness is not only crucial to better understand our companions of planet, but can also shed light on the very nature of consciousness and, ultimately, about the human mind. By unraveling the mysteries of the animal mind, we can learn a lot about ourselves and our place in the world around us.