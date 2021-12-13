And the “thebrighterside” news site reported that the US authorities gave the green light to use the new “Vuity” eye drops.

According to ophthalmologists, the new drops can make a big change in life, especially for those who suffer from the problem of presbyopia, which people face with age, and cause them to see things in a blurry way.

“We all know that readers’ eyes are annoying,” said ophthalmologist Ella Faktorovic at the Pacific Vision Institute in San Francisco.

She added that the new drops target the focusing mechanism in the eyes, as they work to reduce the pupil and increase focus on the eye.

She pointed out that there are many types of drops being tested, but this is the first drug to receive official approval. It’s really wonderful.”

These drops help people who spend many hours reading on screens.

Those who use these drops, or those wishing to use them, should consult a doctor beforehand, as they are currently available on prescription.