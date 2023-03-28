The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has approved twelve new meteor showers that were discovered through the results of a master’s thesis submitted by researcher Muhammad Shawkat Odeh within the Master of Science program in Space and Astronomy of the Department of Applied Physics and Astronomy at the University of Sharjah, under the supervision of the University’s Professor of Astrophysics and Director Academic affairs at the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, Dr. Mashhoor Al-Wardat, and Assistant Superintendent, Dr. “Peter Jeniskins” from the US Space Agency NASA.

The Director of the University of Sharjah, the Director General of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy and Space Science and Technology, and the President of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Dr. Hamid Majul Al-Nuaimi, praised this new scientific discovery, adding that this achievement is recorded for the United Arab Emirates, as it resulted from studies prepared by the people of the country, and this comes as an investigation. The vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and founder of the University of Sharjah, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, stressing the importance of scientific and knowledge horizons for the master’s programs offered by the University of Sharjah, especially in the fields of space sciences and astronomy, specifically master’s programs in space sciences and astronomy, a master’s degree in geographic information systems and remote sensing, and a master’s program in air and space law.

Dr. Mashhoor Al-Wardat, who supervised the thesis, explained that the discovery was made after analyzing the observations of the Emirates Network for Observing Meteors and Meteors affiliated with the International Astronomy Centre. These observations, which were collected since the operation of the network in 2017 until the end of the year 2021, were analyzed, which included approximately 77 thousand meteors, so that the orbit of each of them around the sun was determined by calculating its orbital elements. The International Astronomical Union was addressed and the new meteor showers and the meteors affiliated with each of them were introduced, with the mention of the orbital elements in addition to the proposed name for the new shower, as the International Astronomical Union approved all the proposed showers and they were recorded and published on its website.

For his part, the researcher, Eng. Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center in Abu Dhabi, presented the details of the discovered meteor showers, indicating that these new meteor showers are named according to a standard approved by the International Astronomical Union, so the meteor shower is attributed to the stellar group that contains the radiation point, which is An imaginary point, the meteors of the meteor shower appear as if they were emanating from it, and he added that the Emirates Network for Monitoring Meteors and Meteors has contributed, since its inception, to many discoveries announced by the International Astronomical Union, and participated in many researches published in scientific journals. The network enjoys continuous support and care from specialists in the United Arab Emirates, which keeps it at a high level of accuracy and sobriety.