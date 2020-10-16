Sberbank revealed a new scheme for deceiving Russians: now the scammers call and introduce themselves as prosecutors and ask to transfer money to a special account. Reported by RIA News…

The scheme works like this: first, a call comes in, during which the person is told about the investigative actions that are being taken against the bank employees. Then the “prosecutor’s office employee” joins the case and convinces him to transfer the money. Sberbank pointed out that mostly fraudulent transactions are carried out using social engineering methods. Moreover, since the beginning of the year, the number of such transactions has doubled: since the beginning of 2020, Sberbank has recorded 2.9 million customer requests about fraudulent attempts.

Earlier in October, another fraudulent scheme was described in Rosbank. Mikhail Ivanov, the director of the information security department of the credit institution, said that now scammers are encouraging bank customers to withdraw money from a branch or ATM on their own and transfer funds to their account. For this, citizens are provided with fake documents.