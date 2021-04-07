Among the first games that endorsed the generational leap, we find the Bandai Namco Scarlet Nexus project. It has been a long time since it was announced to be part of the catalog of improved games for Xbox Series X / S, since its launch took a long time to be finalized. In recent weeks, the developer has been very involved unveiling images and making several live shows, where we have to pay special attention to the last one. And is that a New Scarlet Nexus direct shows the gameplay on Xbox Series X.
In this way you can see how Microsoft’s most powerful console moves this action RPG in which Bandai Namco has so many hopes. A different proposal, linked to a very attractive anime design, with a quite striking story in which a post-apocalyptic scenario is approached with characters characterized with powers. It may seem like a very hackneyed resource, reminiscent of Outriders, but the style of this game is totally different.
Scarlet Nexus PC technical requirements revealed
This new direct from Scarlet Nexus shows the gameplay on Xbox Series X, as confirmed during the same. The promotion of the game is important and you have to try to conquer all the markets in which Scarlet Nexus will arrive. The channel Bandai Namco North America Youtube, has wanted to take advantage of this direct to try to promote the product among Xbox users and the game looks spectacular, as it has been shown in all versions.
Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom SSD, works in conjunction with modern system-on-a-chip (SOC) technology to deliver gameplay at up to 120 FPS on a smaller console
Faster loading times – Games load significantly faster with the custom SSD on the Xbox Series S
Although its announcement for Xbox Series X dates back to its presentation in 2020, it was not until recently that it was described what are the characteristics that define the next generation version. Users of Xbox Series X / S, and also Playstation 5, will find an improved version that runs at 4K and 60fps.
Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new FSA recruit who seeks to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a psychic talent, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a future brain punk defined by technology and psychic abilities in SCARLET NEXUS.
Scarlet Nexus is scheduled to see the light of June 25 on both Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as on PC, adding to a television adaptation with an anime that will support the plot basis of this license.
Leave a Reply