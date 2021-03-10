A new woman accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of harassing her at the end of last year, bringing the number of women who assert that the state governor harassed them or was inappropriate for their behavior with them to six.

As he has dealt with all previous accusations leveled against him since late February, the 63-year-old powerful Democratic governor has renewed his refusal to resign from his post.

Cuomo asserted that he “has no knowledge” of the content of this new accusation, and reiterated that he will await the results of the independent investigation that is being conducted into these accusations under the supervision of the state attorney general Letizia James.

He added during a press conference, “Let the investigation prove the facts, then we will see.”

These accusations come at a critical time for Cuomo, the governor of New York for 10 years, as his term ends at the end of the year 2022. Cuomo was very popular at the beginning of the epidemic, but now he is facing criticism from all sides.

Andrea Stewart Cousins, the leader of the Democratic majority in the New York State Senate, joined a number of her fellow state parliamentarians to call on Cuomo to step down.

Soon after, her House counterpart, Carl Hasty, followed suit, saying, “It is time for the governor to seriously question whether he (can) meet the expectations of New Yorkers” under the circumstances.

On Friday, the two chambers voted to withdraw the governor’s special powers, which he had delegated last year to manage the epidemic crisis. The text has to be validated by Andrew Cuomo himself. In the event of rejection, Parliament has the right to override it.