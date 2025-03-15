He Phishing It is a technique that consists in sending an email by a cybercrime in which It simulates being a legitimate entity to steal private information on usersIn addition, for this, attach infected files or links to fraudulent pages to make economic positions or infect devices.

In relation to this, ESET researchers have detected a BBVA Supplant campaign by fraudulent electronic emails with the aim of obtaining confidential information from the victims. It is one of the most common techniques in this type of deception, so we will explain what it consists of and how you can protect yourself.

Be careful if you get a BBVA email with an attached file, it could be a scam

Like the vast majority of these types of scam They do not usually include corporate firm or image. His alarming tone seeks to create a emergency sensation in the user to act without thinking.

In the body of the message you can read that the supposed entity notifies the following: “A transfer has been made for an amount of 11,384 euros, corresponding to the invoices indicated in the attached document “. Added to this, within the email itself A compressed file is attached that simulates being an invoice or proof of them.

Be careful if you get a BBVA email with an attached file ESET

But in reality, when decompressing, It contains a malicious script with a double extension for a PDF document to look like. When executing it, a Powershell command sequence is activated that downloads a second file, also in the same format. Once the cybercounts occurs They display an acquaintance software Remote access (rat) called grudges to have total control of the infected system.

These types of tools are usually used to record keyboard pulsations, capture passwords or activate cameras and microphones, in addition to making screenshots for Achieve the theft of confidential information. The positive part is that Remcos is highly known and its effectiveness is reduced to protected systems.





So you can protect yourself from this scam, according to ESET

Always verify the sender of the emails before opening attachments or clicking suspicious links.

of the emails before opening attachments or clicking suspicious links. Do not download or run files s of doubtful origin, especially those that arrive in compressed format.

s of doubtful origin, especially those that arrive in compressed format. Keep security solutions updated to detect and block the execution of ‘malware’.

to detect and block the execution of ‘malware’. Pay attention to the signs of impersonation such as the lack of official visual elements of the bank or messages with alarmist language.

