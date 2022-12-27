Pavel Antov, the Russian oligarch known as ‘the king of sausages’ for his meat export business, has died in a hotel in India after falling from a third-floor window. The businessman was staying at the luxurious Sai International hotel in Rayagada, in the State of Odisha, to celebrate his birthday in the company of three friends. He had just turned 66 and, according to the first police hypotheses, his death could have been due to suicide after a few days ago he found the body of one of the people who had accompanied him on the anniversary trip in his room. . This is Vladimir Bogdanov, an executive from the world of oil who died, according to the authorities, as a result of a heart attack and whose body was found surrounded by empty wine bottles.

Investigators say Antov, married with a daughter, had been in a deep depression ever since. His body was located at the foot of the window, in the middle of a pool of blood. A Russian media reported on Tuesday that the Indian Police “does not rule out the possibility that Pavel Antov has become depressed by the death of his friend and has committed suicide.”

The death has aroused much suspicion in the international community due to the succession of oligarchs critical of President Vladimir Putin who have lost their lives in recent months due to accidents or suicides. Although Antov was considered a politician related to the head of the Kremlin and belonged to his party, United Russia, a few months ago he denounced the bombings on the population of Ukraine on WhatsApp. Then, he backed down and stated that someone else had published it and that it was a “technical error”, since he was “a strong supporter of the president and patriot of my country” who shared “the objectives” of the invasion. The meat oligarch held a high position in the Putin government and served as chairman of the Agriculture Committee, he was also the deputy with the highest income in Parliament.