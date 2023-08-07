The content of the chapters of the new Russian history textbook on the NWO in Ukraine has been published

Head of the Russian Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov at a press conference in TASS presented a new history textbook for the 11th grade. He said that the sections from the 1970s to the 2000s have been radically revised, and chapters have appeared on events from 2014 to 2023, including the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. RBC journalists published the content of these chapters. They talk about modern Ukraine as an ultra-nationalist state and the support of the SVO by the absolute majority of Russians. In addition, the manual describes the background of the conflict in Ukraine and the goals of the NWO.

The purpose of the NWO is called “preemptive provision” of Russia’s security

The chapter on the special operation is preceded by a quote from Russian President Vladimir Putin from an address to representatives of the aviation industry on February 9, 2023. It says that Russia did not start hostilities, but on the contrary, seeks to end them.

As a starting point for the conflict, the events of the Maidan are taken, which, in the President’s quotation, is described as an illegal coup d’état carried out by nationalists.

Modern Ukraine itself is called an “ultra-nationalist state” in which any opposition is persecuted.

Ukraine is an ultranationalist state. Today, any dissent in Ukraine is severely persecuted, opposition is prohibited, everything Russian is declared hostile. There is an destruction of everything that in one way or another testifies to the history and culture common to the fraternal peoples new Russian history textbook for 11th grade

Separately, the authors of the textbook note that during the special operation, Russia is confronted by all of NATO. “Our military is confronted by an ideologically pumped, NATO-equipped, trained according to their standards army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukrainian Armed Forces), replenished by foreign mercenaries and instructors,” the manual says.

Falsification of history and the revival of Nazism are called the prerequisites for the SVO

The authors of the textbook report that Moscow took extremely friendly steps towards the West: it worked to improve relations between Russian and American intelligence services, expressed condolences to the United States affected by terrorist acts, and built pipelines that supplied the West with gas.

However, further, as the manual says, the United States decided not to allow the energy independence of Europe, provided by Russia, and prevented Russian gas supplies abroad.

The West flooded the Ukrainian regime with money and weapons, and unprecedented sanctions were imposed against Russia new Russian history textbook for 11th grade

In addition, the compilers of the textbook report on the campaign of Western countries to rewrite history, in which monuments to Soviet soldiers and officers who liberated Europe from Nazism were demolished. At the same time, there were persecutions against the Russian-speaking population of the former Soviet republics, schoolchildren will be told.

The textbook will tell about the use by Ukraine of the tactics of “human shield” of civilians

By learning about the history of the NMD through this textbook, Russian 11th graders will learn that the Ukrainian military has adopted the tactic of using civilians as human shields. The authors declare that such a method of conducting hostilities on their own territory has never been used by any army in the world.

“The army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not protect its citizens, did not defend cities, taking positions on the outskirts of them, but, on the contrary, equipped combat positions inside residential areas and did not allow local residents to leave them,” the textbook says.

After this paragraph, the authors remind students that they are already adults, and they must draw conclusions about the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their own.

The situation in Russia was called the time of “fantastic opportunities”

The compilers of the manual also told schoolchildren about the unilateral illegitimate sanctions imposed on the country. They believe that for the people of Russia, the sanctions are a chance to realize their own potential.

The story of economic constraints is preceded by the assertion that such situations and the opportunities that follow them are rare in history.

“After the departure of foreign companies, many markets are open to you. There are fantastic opportunities for careers in business and your own start-ups. Don’t miss this chance, the authors urged. “Russia is truly a land of opportunity.”

The manual warns against the spread of fakes

The developers of the manual inform students that there is an entire fake industry in the world that operates on a “continuous pipeline”. Adolescents were urged to be aware that photos and videos posted online may be staged.

Separately, the textbook mentions “oppositionists”, who, according to the compilers of the manual, can also be distributors of fakes.

Think about why, why and for what purpose certain “oppositionists”, “opinion leaders”, “popular bloggers”, etc. “work out the news”. In whose interests? Think. And then you will not become victims of cheap manipulations. new Russian history textbook for 11th grade

New textbooks on the history of Russia, which tell about the events from 1945 to the beginning of the 21st century, will go to Russian schools as early as September 1, 2023. And by September 1, 2024, students from the 5th to the 9th grade will also use the new benefits

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Education, Sergei Kravtsov, promised to supplement Russian textbooks after Russia wins the NWO.