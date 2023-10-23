This comes within the framework of following up on the negotiating process following the two rounds held in Cairo and then Addis Ababa over the past two months, based on the agreement of the three countries to accelerate the completion of the agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, following the meeting of the leaderships of Egypt and Ethiopia on July 13 of this year. .

The spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation stated that the completed negotiating round did not result in significant progress, as it witnessed an Ethiopian tendency to retreat from a number of agreements previously reached between the three countries within the framework of the negotiating process, while continuing to refuse to accept any of the proposed compromise solutions. As well as the internationally agreed upon technical arrangements that would meet Ethiopian interests in connection with the Renaissance Dam without violating the rights and interests of the two downstream countries.

Cairo News Channel quoted the spokesman as saying that the Egyptian negotiating delegation continues to negotiate seriously based on clear specifications. It consists of reaching a legally binding agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, in a way that preserves Egypt’s national interests, protects its water security and water uses, and at the same time achieves the interests of the three countries, including the declared Ethiopian interests.