Friday, March 19, 2021
A new round of negotiations between America and China

March 19, 2021
A previous meeting with Biden and the Chinese president

A senior official in the administration of US President Joe Biden said that US and Chinese officials will begin the second round of talks at around 7:30 pm (0330 GMT Friday) and that the session will likely last for several hours.
In a report distributed to journalists, the official said that the first session of the talks was “objective, serious and direct,” and far exceeds the two hours originally allocated.
“We used the session, just as we had planned, to define our interests and priorities, and we heard the same thing from our Chinese counterparts,” he added, noting that a third session of the talks will be held between 9 and 9:30 am local time today.

